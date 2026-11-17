During the night of November 17, the Russians attacked Ukraine with Iskander-M/Zircon ballistic missiles, Iskander-K cruise missiles, Kh-59/Kh-69 air-launched missiles, Shahed-, Gerbera-, S8000 Banderoль/Dan-T-type attack UAVs, and Parody-type decoy drones. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Russians attacked from Russia’s Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, Rostov, Oryol, Belgorod and Smolensk regions and Krasnodar Krai, as well as from the occupied territories of Crimea and Donetsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 12:00, the destruction/suppression of 3 Kh-59/Kh-69 air-launched missiles, 3 Banderoль/Dan-T missiles, and 205 enemy UAVs of the Shahed type (48 of them jet-powered), Gerbera type, and other types of drones has been confirmed. Information regarding the cruise missiles and 60 attack UAVs is being clarified. Hits by the enemy’s aerial attack weapons were recorded at 44 locations. The attack is ongoing - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted.

To remind you

Over the course of November 16, Russian forces lost 1,620 military personnel. Russia’s total losses since the beginning of the invasion have reached approximately 1,627,040 people.