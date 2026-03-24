Russia again wants to resort to blackmail with "little green men", Estonia is in the crosshairs - intelligence

Russia is once again trying to blackmail Europe and the world with "little green men." This time, the "efforts" are directed at Estonia, where the previously dormant channel "Narva Republic" has "come to life" on social networks. Among the "topics" are the oppression of Russian-speakers, demands for autonomy for Ida-Virumaa, and threats of a "full-scale armed conflict" in case of refusal. At the same time, according to the Foreign Intelligence Service, Russia is seeking to revive the tools of hybrid warfare, UNN reports.

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The Russian government has submitted amendments to the laws "On Citizenship" and "On Defense" to the State Duma, which grant Putin the right to use the army to "protect" Russian citizens who are under arrest or criminal prosecution by decisions of foreign courts, including those whose jurisdiction is not based on international treaties with Moscow. Simply put, any verdict of any court that the Kremlin deems inconvenient can now become a formal pretext for a military operation abroad, the intelligence service noted.

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The authors of the bill present it as a logical development of the law "On Security" – in terms of responding to "hostile actions of foreign states." What exactly is considered a hostile action and how exactly the "protection" of arrested Russians will look like, the document does not specify. The deliberate vagueness of the wording here is obviously an advantage, not a disadvantage.

The legislative maneuver takes place against the backdrop of a more practical operation on the northern flank. On February 18, the previously dormant channel "Narva Republic" came to life on Estonian social networks – with an audience of about 700 subscribers and familiar content: oppression of Russian-speakers, demands for autonomy for Ida-Virumaa, threats of a "full-scale armed conflict" in case of refusal. Ida-Virumaa borders Russia – the geography was chosen not by chance - the report says.

The intelligence service added that the Estonian Security Police assessed the operation laconically: cheap and without claims of originality. "Similar tactics have been used before – both in Estonia and in other countries. This is a simple way to provoke and intimidate society," the agency noted. Analysts classify the campaign as a psychological operation designed to escalate anxiety in Baltic societies.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, in response to Moscow's signals, built his own message: in the event of an attack on the Baltic countries, the war will be moved to the territory of Russia itself.

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