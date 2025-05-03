Rubio: Iran must stop enriching uranium and developing long-range missiles

Iran must stop enriching uranium and developing long-range missiles. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The publication notes that this statement was made against the background of the postponement of another round of negotiations on Iran's nuclear program. At the same time, Rubio's comment underscores the differences in negotiations between countries to resolve the long-standing dispute.

They must give up sponsoring terrorists, they must give up helping the Houthis, they must give up building long-range missiles that have no purpose other than nuclear weapons, and they must give up enrichment. - Rubio said.

He also said that Iran would have to agree that Americans could participate in any inspections and have access to all facilities, including military ones.

Let us remind you

Iran is offering the US to approve a "temporary" nuclear agreement. During negotiations in Rome, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi informed US Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff that the conclusion of a final nuclear agreement within the 60-day term proposed by President Trump may be unrealistic.

On the eve of the US President Donald Trump stated that any country or person that buys oil from Iran will not be able to do business with the United States.

