Rubio: Iran must stop enriching uranium and developing long-range missiles

$41.590.12
47.080.09
ukenru
Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics
May 2, 06:22 PM • 16846 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 35438 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 31411 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 43533 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 63672 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 78075 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 45573 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 51795 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 80537 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 148475 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+10°
2m/s
49%
748 mm
Popular news

An explosion rang out in Kharkiv: the city is attacked by enemy drones

May 2, 06:38 PM • 8444 views

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 14397 views

Russia's budget deficit this year may triple - GUR

May 2, 06:54 PM • 7624 views

Kovalenko: Russians are increasingly recruiting Ukrainian teenagers to carry out terrorist attacks

May 2, 07:43 PM • 4596 views

Putin is under pressure in Russia after the signing of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA - The Washington Post

12:59 AM • 19983 views
Publications

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 49457 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 58829 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 78075 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 67105 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 145319 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 14492 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 31411 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 18772 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 23376 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 24259 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Rubio: Iran must stop enriching uranium and developing long-range missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 776 views

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called on Iran to stop its nuclear program and missile development. He stressed the need for inspections of facilities, including military ones.

Rubio: Iran must stop enriching uranium and developing long-range missiles

Iran must stop enriching uranium and developing long-range missiles. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The publication notes that this statement was made against the background of the postponement of another round of negotiations on Iran's nuclear program. At the same time, Rubio's comment underscores the differences in negotiations between countries to resolve the long-standing dispute.

They must give up sponsoring terrorists, they must give up helping the Houthis, they must give up building long-range missiles that have no purpose other than nuclear weapons, and they must give up enrichment.

- Rubio said.

He also said that Iran would have to agree that Americans could participate in any inspections and have access to all facilities, including military ones.

Let us remind you

Iran is offering the US to approve a "temporary" nuclear agreement. During negotiations in Rome, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi informed US Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff that the conclusion of a final nuclear agreement within the 60-day term proposed by President Trump may be unrealistic.

On the eve of the US President Donald Trump stated that any country or person that buys oil from Iran will not be able to do business with the United States.

Iran may export enriched uranium to Russia amid negotiations with the US - ISW03.05.25, 04:28 • 1212 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
United States
Iran
Brent
$61.56
Bitcoin
$96,341.70
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$33.08
Золото
$3,241.25
Ethereum
$1,834.81