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Rubio heads to NATO allies amid threats from Russia and the war in the Middle East

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

The U.S. secretary of state will visit Iceland, Greece, and Portugal from October 5–8. The sides will discuss defense, energy, Ukraine, and the Middle East.

Rubio heads to NATO allies amid threats from Russia and the war in the Middle East

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit Iceland, Greece and Portugal from October 5–8, where he will hold talks on security, defense, energy, economic cooperation and technology amid growing concern among NATO countries over Russia’s military activity and instability in the Middle East. Radio Free Europe reports, writes UNN.

Details

Rubio will begin his trip in Reykjavik, where he is expected to discuss Arctic security and economic cooperation with Icelandic officials.

He will then travel to Athens for the sixth U.S.–Greece Strategic Dialogue. The agenda will include defense cooperation, energy, regional security, Ukraine and the Middle East.

The visit to Lisbon will focus on defense, economic development and technological cooperation, the U.S. Department of State said.

The three countries represent different areas of U.S. cooperation with NATO allies — from Iceland’s role in North Atlantic and Arctic security to Greece’s position in the Eastern Mediterranean and Portugal’s longstanding importance for U.S. military operations in the Atlantic.

Russia is restoring military bases in the Arctic and conducting missile drills there — Kallas14.09.26, 17:02 • 4365 views

Olga Rozgon

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