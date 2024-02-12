Romanian Prime Minister is confident that Russia will not deliberately attack his country

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu believes that the Russian Federation is not considering options for aggression against Romania. The official's statement was made public the day after residents of the Romanian county of Tulcea received a number of reports of the possibility of military objects falling from the airspace, UNN reports citing Euractiv.

the Russian Federation has not initiated any deliberate aggression against Romania, and I am confident that this will not happen - there are no grounds for this - said Marcel Csolak.

The Romanian Ministry of Defense confirmed that the army's radar surveillance system did not detect "any unauthorized intrusions" into national airspace, and there were no reports of accidental drone debris falling

. However, it should be noted that on Friday, February 9, the population of Tulcea County received three RO-ALERT messages about the possibility of objects falling from the airspace, the first case of its kind this year, according to the Delta Emergency Management Inspectorate.

