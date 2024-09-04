Road accident involving ex-head of Brovary District State Administration Maybozhenko: suspect admits guilt

The former head of Brovary District State Administration Volodymyr Maibozhenko, in whose case the preparatory hearing of the court has begun, admits guilt, saying that he partially compensated for the treatment of the victims and asked to be released from custody for full payment, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

According to a UNN correspondent, "Maybozhenko admits guilt". But he is not in a hurry to apologize to the victims, as he believes that this could be pressure on them. He says that he has already compensated two of the victims for their treatment, while he has not yet managed to compensate the other two.

However, he urged to release him from custody to be able to pay for the treatment of the two victims. I am ready to help in full. And he points out that he will not be able to pay for the treatment of the victims from custody.

His lawyers are asking for a personal commitment for him.

At the same time, the victims' lawyer asked for full compensation for the damage and payment for treatment. They consider it inappropriate to think about mitigating the preventive measure until they provide some money to the victims.

Recall

The court began a preparatory hearing in the case of the former head of the Brovary District State Administration Volodymyr Maibozhenko, who is suspected of committing a drunken car accident with four victims.

Addendum

Maybozhenko was notified of suspicion of committing a road accident with four victims while intoxicated in April 2024 near Kyiv on a pedestrian crossing. According to the police , he failed to stop at a prohibiting traffic signal and hit the pedestrians. As a result, four people suffered injuries of varying severity, including a child.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi dismissed Volodymyr Maibozhenko from the post of head of Brovary District State Administration.