Reuters: Germany suspends arms exports to Israel

Berlin has suspended military arms exports to Israel due to lawsuits over the situation in Gaza. Reuters has learned this from its own sources, UNN reports.

Details

According to the German Ministry of Economy, in 2023, the country approved arms exports to Israel worth 326.5 million euros.

However, by the end of August 2024, only €14.5 million worth of export permits had been issued. Of these, the category of “military weapons” accounted for only 32 449 euros.

A Reuters source close to the German Ministry of Economy explained that the arms export cuts were caused by court cases in which plaintiffs accuse Germany of violating humanitarian law by helping Israel.

Canada to stop arms exports to Israel

Recall

In September, Britain also announced restrictions on the sale of weapons to Israel. They explained this by the risk of its use in violation of international law.