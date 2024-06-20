Return of Starliner astronauts postponed to June 26

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 14907 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 141783 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 139973 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 153681 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 207704 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 244065 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 151117 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370725 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183162 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149948 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 93483 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 133440 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 120896 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 31705 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 50777 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 141783 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 121061 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 139973 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 133589 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 153681 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 11282 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 12581 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 16721 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 17956 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 31805 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Return of Starliner astronauts postponed to June 26

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11399 views

NASA and Boeing are delaying the return of Starliner astronauts Bari Wilmore and Sunita Williams to Earth from June 22 to 26 due to a helium leak and engine problems that require further analysis.

Return of Starliner astronauts postponed to June 26

NASA and Boeing continue to postpone the date of return of two astronauts of the Starliner shuttle to Earth. UNN writes with reference to The Wall Street Journal.

Details

Helium leaks and engine problems are forcing NASA and Boeing to delay the return of astronauts Bari Wilmore and Sunita Williams to the Starliner spacecraft.

Their stay in orbit, originally scheduled for a week and then extended several times, has been extended again to give engineers more time to analyze the data and prepare for return.

This was stated by Steve Stitch, head of NASA's commercial manned flight program, during a press conference dedicated to the updated mission schedule.

The manned Starliner mission is scheduled to return from June 22 to 26.

The question now arises: is the first manned Starliner mission to the International Space Station really going as planned?

To understand the situation, you need to go back to June 5 and 6, when the capsule made its journey to the ISS. The crew first noticed a few minor leaks in the pressurized helium circuits, and then noticed that several propellers were having trouble working. In the end, all of them were reactivated, except for one, which is now completely deactivated. Experts say these are relatively minor problems for the capsule, which is still in the testing stage. The crew was never in danger during their arrival, stay, or departure from the ISS.

recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Boeing Starliner shuttle and the first crew of astronauts will remain on the International Space Station until June 18 due to the need for additional testing of the shuttle's systems and solving problems such as jamming of the oxidizer valve and helium leakage in the propulsion system.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Technologies
Boeing
NASA
Poland
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91