Resident of Kherson region is suspected of accounting for Russian occupants

A resident of Kherson region was served a notice of suspicion of collaboration. According to prosecutors, in 2022, the 53-year-old woman voluntarily took the position of "chief accountant" in the occupation administration, drew up estimates and exercised financial control over institutions subordinate to the Russian occupiers, UNN reports with reference to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

Under the procedural supervision of the Kherson Region Prosecutor's Office, a resident of the region was served a notice of suspicion of collaboration in absentia (Part 5 Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, in July 2022, the 53-year-old suspect voluntarily took the position of the so-called “chief accountant” in the occupation “Department of Labor and Social Policy,” which was later reorganized into the “Ministry of Labor and Social Policy of Kherson Region.

It is stated that the suspect organized the work of the accounting service, drew up estimates, and exercised financial control over the institutions subordinate to the "ministry".

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the SBU Office in Kherson region.

Recall

The day before, a Ford Kuga exploded in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region, which belonged to one of the organizers of torture chambers on the territory of Berdiansk penal colony No. 77, Ananiev Yevhen Oleksandrovych. He was eliminated.

In Kharkiv, the SBU detained a collaborator who collected materials and prepared "information references" glorifying the Russian occupiers and denying their war crimes for Kremlin propagandists' talk shows on Russian TV channels.

Earlier, UNN reported that the chief accountant of the so-called "Ministry of Internal Affairs" of the occupied Volnovakha, Donetsk region, died in an accident. Her car was hit by a fuel truck driven by a drunken soldier.