Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Remote access to a PC via iPhone and other devices: Microsoft releases Windows App

Remote access to a PC via iPhone and other devices: Microsoft releases Windows App

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14927 views

Microsoft has introduced a Windows application for remote work on various platforms. The application allows you to connect to Windows 365, Azure, and remote desktop cloud services from various devices.

Microsoft has released Windows App for macOS, iOS, iPadOS, Android, and Windows PCs. UNN reports  with reference to the company's statement .

Details

This application allows users to work in Windows remotely - from cloud services, including Windows 365, Azure virtual desktop, remote desktop.

App The app has been in testing for nearly a year and features a customizable home screen, multi-monitor support, and USB redirection to allow you to use local devices such as webcams, storage devices, and printers as if they were connected directly to a cloud computer.

Among the key innovations:

  • Actions with devices and apps: Simplified device management with a variety of integrated features.
  • Support for Windows 365 Frontline cloud computers.
  • Feedback in the program.
  • Account switcher for Microsoft Entra ID.
  • Relayed Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) shortcut: Improved performance during remote sessions.

Addendum

However, currently the app is only available for Microsoft work and school accounts. It can be used by employees who remotely connect to their work PCs from different devices.

You can download the Windows app from the Microsoft Store. It is also available in the Apple App Store for macOS, iOS, and iPadOS.

Microsoft delays controversial Recall feature for Copilot+ PCs14.06.24, 14:00 • 12766 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
