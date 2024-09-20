Remote access to a PC via iPhone and other devices: Microsoft releases Windows App

Microsoft has released Windows App for macOS, iOS, iPadOS, Android, and Windows PCs. UNN reports with reference to the company's statement .

Details

This application allows users to work in Windows remotely - from cloud services, including Windows 365, Azure virtual desktop, remote desktop.

App The app has been in testing for nearly a year and features a customizable home screen, multi-monitor support, and USB redirection to allow you to use local devices such as webcams, storage devices, and printers as if they were connected directly to a cloud computer.

Among the key innovations:

Actions with devices and apps: Simplified device management with a variety of integrated features.

Support for Windows 365 Frontline cloud computers.

Feedback in the program.

Account switcher for Microsoft Entra ID.

Relayed Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) shortcut: Improved performance during remote sessions.

Addendum

However, currently the app is only available for Microsoft work and school accounts. It can be used by employees who remotely connect to their work PCs from different devices.

You can download the Windows app from the Microsoft Store. It is also available in the Apple App Store for macOS, iOS, and iPadOS.

