Regulatory authorities should punish companies that destroy Ukrainian roads with their heavy transport - member of the transport committee of the Verkhovna Rada

Owners of vehicles that violate weight standards on Ukrainian roads should be brought to justice. If they are business representatives, it would be nice if they were involved in the repair of these roads. This opinion was voiced by MP, Member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on transport and infrastructure Mykola Velichkovich, commenting on the situation with the road destroyed by two agricultural firms in the Chernihiv region.

Details

According to the MP, this is a complex problem. Local budgets do not have enough funds for roads. Therefore, on the one hand, it would be nice for businesses to show their social responsibility and financially participate in road repairs. On the other hand, regulatory authorities should ensure that vehicles of various companies do not destroy these roads, and bring those responsible to justice.

If a company additionally allocates funds to support roads, it does so on the terms of co – financing with residents of the community-this is a positive and social responsibility. But at the same time, regulatory authorities need to look at how and who exactly destroys these roads, and these should be responsible. if a 24-ton truck goes conditionally, but carries 50 tons, then it should be punished for this. That is, two components: Social Responsibility and punishing those responsible Velichkovich noted.

One-way road: how social irresponsibility of some agricultural companies "kills"

The MP reminded that the road fund is now used to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Therefore, in the context of road maintenance, the executive branch should resolve the issue of possible imposition of additional financial obligations on companies whose transport exceeds weight standards.

Residents of Chernihiv region complain that the road section between the settlements of Sidorovka and Komarovka was completely destroyed by tractors and large trucks of agricultural companies "Kernel" and "Ukrainian dairy company".

According to local residents, it is almost impossible to drive a car on this road. And for people, this path is almost the only way to get to the "Big World". Regular and school buses also use this road.

On this road, an ambulance barely took a seriously ill woman to the hospital. A few days later, the patient died in a medical facility

In Chernihiv RMA complain that do not have the right to control the attention of transport on the roads, and offer residents of the community more strongly demand from agricultural firms to restore the road.

In turn, the village head of Komarovka takes the side of "Kernel" and "Ukrainian dairy company", which, according to local residents, destroy roads in the community with their large vehicles. They say that businesses must work to pay taxes.