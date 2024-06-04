Regulatory authorities should punish companies that destroy Ukrainian roads with their heavy transport - member of the transport committee of the Verkhovna Rada

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 16934 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 90382 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142021 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146937 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241687 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172402 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164031 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148094 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220825 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112982 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 46670 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 65631 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108194 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 37019 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 69601 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241687 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220825 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207274 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233267 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220335 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 16934 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 18099 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 24431 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108194 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111951 views
Actual
Regulatory authorities should punish companies that destroy Ukrainian roads with their heavy transport - member of the transport committee of the Verkhovna Rada

Regulatory authorities should punish companies that destroy Ukrainian roads with their heavy transport - member of the transport committee of the Verkhovna Rada

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 65983 views

Mykola Velichkovych, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Transport, said that companies whose vehicles violate weight standards on the roads should be punished, and also suggested that enterprises involved in road damage make a financial contribution to their repair as a manifestation of social responsibility.

Owners of vehicles that violate weight standards on Ukrainian roads should be brought to justice. If they are business representatives, it would be nice if they were involved in the repair of these roads. This opinion was voiced by MP, Member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on transport and infrastructure Mykola Velichkovich, commenting on the situation with the road destroyed by two agricultural firms in the Chernihiv region.

Details

According to the MP, this is a complex problem. Local budgets do not have enough funds for roads. Therefore, on the one hand, it would be nice for businesses to show their social responsibility and financially participate in road repairs. On the other hand, regulatory authorities should ensure that vehicles of various companies do not destroy these roads, and bring those responsible to justice. 

If a company additionally allocates funds to support roads, it does so on the terms of co – financing with residents of the community-this is a positive and social responsibility. But at the same time, regulatory authorities need to look at how and who exactly destroys these roads, and these should be responsible. if a 24-ton truck goes conditionally, but carries 50 tons, then it should be punished for this. That is, two components: Social Responsibility and punishing those responsible

Velichkovich noted.

One-way road: how social irresponsibility of some agricultural companies "kills"03.06.24, 12:51 • 180290 views

The MP reminded that the road fund is now used to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Therefore, in the context of road maintenance, the executive branch should resolve the issue of possible imposition of additional financial obligations on companies whose transport exceeds weight standards.

Residents of Chernihiv region complain that the road section between the settlements of Sidorovka and Komarovka was completely destroyed by tractors and large trucks of agricultural companies "Kernel" and "Ukrainian dairy company".

According to local residents, it is almost impossible to drive a car on this road. And for people, this path is almost the only way to get to the "Big World". Regular and school buses also use this road.   

On this road, an ambulance barely took a seriously ill woman to the hospital. A few days later, the patient died in a medical facility

In Chernihiv RMA complain that do not have the right to control the attention of transport on the roads, and offer residents of the community more strongly demand from agricultural firms to restore the road.

In turn, the village head of Komarovka takes the side of "Kernel" and "Ukrainian dairy company", which, according to local residents, destroy roads in the community with their large vehicles. They say that businesses must work to pay taxes.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
chernihivChernihiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising