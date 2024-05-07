Record electricity imports are planned amid cold snap, with blackouts in three regions due to bad weather

Electricity consumption in Ukraine is increasing due to the cold snap. A record high maximum import capacity is planned for certain hours. Meanwhile, the bad weather has cut off power to 53 settlements in 3 regions. This was reported by NPC Ukrenergo on Tuesday, urging Ukrainians to consume electricity sparingly from 19:00 to 22:00, UNN reports.

Generation and consumption

As reported, today at 09:50, consumption is 9.4% higher than yesterday at the same time. And yesterday, on May 6, consumption peaked after 21:00, its level was 7% lower than the daily maximum of the previous business day - Friday, May 3.

"Yesterday, during the daytime hours, due to the active operation of renewable energy power plants, there was an excess of electricity in the power system. To maintain a balanced operation of the power system, the operation of renewable energy facilities was limited from 10:40 to 16:05," the company said.

Emergency assistance

Yesterday, on May 6, at the request of Ukrenergo, the Polish power system operator PSE, from 08:00 to 10:00, as noted, provided emergency assistance by urgently buying surplus Ukrainian electricity.

Restrictions

Consumption restrictions are in effect throughout the day in Kharkiv region. In the morning, about 102 thousand household consumers were cut off from electricity. Consumption for industry in Kryvyi Rih is also restricted around the clock, the NPC said.

Import and export

Imports: in the evening from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova. The total volume is 7,395 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,668 MW in some hours.

De-energization

Due to a thunderstorm and wind, 53 settlements in Zhytomyr, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions are without power in the morning. For other reasons, 419 settlements were without power in the morning.