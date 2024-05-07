Record electricity imports are planned amid cold snap, with blackouts in three regions due to bad weather

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 99397 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110595 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153273 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157015 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253040 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174720 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165873 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148409 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227312 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113089 views

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 23099 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 36617 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 23397 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 30139 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 27100 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253040 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227312 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213229 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238901 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225571 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 99397 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69968 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76446 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113444 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114315 views
Record electricity imports are planned amid cold snap, with blackouts in three regions due to bad weather

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22656 views

Due to the cold snap, electricity consumption in Ukraine is growing, with record high maximum import capacities planned for certain hours, while the weather has cut off power to 53 settlements in 3 regions.

Electricity consumption in Ukraine is increasing due to the cold snap. A record high maximum import capacity is planned for certain hours. Meanwhile, the bad weather has cut off power to 53 settlements in 3 regions. This was reported by NPC Ukrenergo on Tuesday, urging Ukrainians to consume electricity sparingly from 19:00 to 22:00, UNN reports.

Generation and consumption

As reported, today at 09:50, consumption is 9.4% higher than yesterday at the same time. And yesterday, on May 6, consumption peaked after 21:00, its level was 7% lower than the daily maximum of the previous business day - Friday, May 3.

"Yesterday, during the daytime hours, due to the active operation of renewable energy power plants, there was an excess of electricity in the power system. To maintain a balanced operation of the power system, the operation of renewable energy facilities was limited from 10:40 to 16:05," the company said.

Emergency assistance

Yesterday, on May 6, at the request of Ukrenergo, the Polish power system operator PSE, from 08:00 to 10:00, as noted, provided emergency assistance by urgently buying surplus Ukrainian electricity.

Restrictions

Consumption restrictions are in effect throughout the day in Kharkiv region. In the morning, about 102 thousand household consumers were cut off from electricity. Consumption for industry in Kryvyi Rih is also restricted around the clock, the NPC said.

Import and export

Imports: in the evening from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova. The total volume is 7,395 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,668 MW in some hours. 

De-energization

Due to a thunderstorm and wind, 53 settlements in Zhytomyr, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions are without power in the morning. For other reasons, 419 settlements were without power in the morning.

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
chernihiv-oblastChernihiv Oblast
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
romaniaRomania
slovakiaSlovakia
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih
zhytomyrZhytomyr
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising