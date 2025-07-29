Rada to consider laws on NABU and SAP as first item on July 31 - MP

The Verkhovna Rada will consider laws on NABU and SAP as the first item on Thursday, July 31. This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

Deputies were sent the agenda for July 31, where the first item is the law on restoring the independence of NABU and SAP - Zheleznyak reported.

In particular, the first to be considered is draft law No. 13533, submitted by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as 4 alternative ones.

On July 22, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for draft law No. 12414, which, in particular, amended the powers of NABU and SAP. The document was supported by 263 MPs. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed this law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP on the same day.

Later, Zelenskyy announced that he plans to submit a new draft law to the Verkhovna Rada that will ensure the strength of the law enforcement system, that "there will be no Russian influence or interference in the activities of law enforcement agencies, and - very importantly - all norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place." This document was intended to be a response to public demands and take into account the proposals of law enforcement leaders.

On July 24, Zelenskyy submitted a draft law to the Verkhovna Rada on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAP.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk reported that the parliament is convening for a meeting on July 31 to consider the urgent presidential draft law No. 13533 regarding NABU and SAP, which will be proposed for adoption immediately as a basis and in its entirety.

The presidential draft law No. 13533 regarding NABU and SAP will be considered on July 30 by the main parliamentary committee for law enforcement activities, and the committee for anti-corruption policy supported it today.