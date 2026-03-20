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Propaganda TV "Russian World" collapsed in the occupied territories of Ukraine - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1688 views

The satellite broadcasting project "Russian World" is not working due to constant technical failures and lack of signal. The occupiers were imposing equipment on residents for free.

Propaganda TV "Russian World" collapsed in the occupied territories of Ukraine - CNS

The propaganda project of satellite TV "Russian World" failed in the temporarily occupied territories due to constant technical failures and lack of signal. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance of the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that despite the fact that equipment kits were imposed on residents for free to displace Ukrainian content, the system actually does not work.

While people are advised to independently look for other broadcasting sources, the project administration demands to "wait for restoration", trying to maintain control over the information space

- the message says.

The CNR indicates that another attempt by the occupiers to totally block access to alternative information ended in failure.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied Kherson region, the Russian administration is carrying out an information blockade, seizing Ukrainian satellite dishes. Residents have not had a signal for more than six months, and the occupiers are blocking the restoration of broadcasting.

Telegram blocking in Russia started earlier than planned - intelligence18.03.26, 12:37 • 4298 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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