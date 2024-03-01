Prime Minister of the Netherlands received a military briefing on the situation at the front - Zelenskyy

Chief of Staff Oleksandr Syrskyi, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk, and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov held a special military briefing for Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on the situation at the front, Ukrainian capabilities in active operations and defense in specific areas. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video message, UNN reports.

Today we have a new package of military support for our soldiers from the Netherlands. By the way, the Netherlands is actively helping us with air defense, with the F-16 coalition. - Zelensky said.

Details

According to him, in this year, new fighters will be in the Ukrainian sky, and this year we have to make it an effective one in protecting ourselves from Russian guided bombs, from Russian planes, from their missiles

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk, and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov held a special military briefing for Mark Rutte on the situation at the front today, on our capabilities in active operations and defense in specific areas. Of course, we also talked about Kharkiv. I am grateful for the readiness of the Netherlands to continue to help. - Zelensky said.

He also noted that a bilateral security agreement was signed with Mark - security guarantees, security cooperation.

Zelensky emphasized that this is the seventh such security agreement with partners and called it a strong agreement.

There is a specific amount of military support per year - 2 billion euros - and all the details of our joint work in the defense sector, in politics, and in achieving justice. The Netherlands supports the need to establish a special tribunal for Russian aggression, supports our work in Ukraine and with partners to bring all Russian war criminals to justice and to strengthen sanctions against Russia for the war. And this is a really strong visit today. I am grateful to Mark personally and to all the people of the Netherlands for their support of Ukraine. ," Zelensky said.

AddendumAddendum

Zelensky and the Prime Minister of the Netherlands honored the memory of children who died because of Russian aggression.