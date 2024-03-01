Prime Minister of the Netherlands received a military briefing on the situation at the front - Zelenskyy

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 18567 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 61582 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 45736 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 217895 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 194912 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 178010 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 222415 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249544 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155370 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371691 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 175553 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 64478 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 83813 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 47251 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 39515 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 18264 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 61617 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 217931 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 176453 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 194942 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 12328 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 21184 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 21692 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 40128 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 47865 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Prime Minister of the Netherlands received a military briefing on the situation at the front - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29300 views

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands received a military briefing on the situation at the front from the Ukrainian military leadership during his visit to discuss continued military support.

Prime Minister of the Netherlands received a military briefing on the situation at the front - Zelenskyy

Chief of Staff Oleksandr Syrskyi, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk, and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov held a special military briefing for Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on the situation at the front, Ukrainian capabilities in active operations and defense in specific areas. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video message, UNN reports.

Today we have a new package of military support for our soldiers from the Netherlands. By the way, the Netherlands is actively helping us with air defense, with the F-16 coalition.

- Zelensky said.

Details

According to him, in  this year, new fighters will be in the Ukrainian sky, and this year we have to make it an effective one in protecting ourselves from Russian guided bombs, from Russian planes, from their missiles

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk, and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov held a special military briefing for Mark Rutte on the situation at the front today, on our capabilities in active operations and defense in specific areas. Of course, we also talked about Kharkiv. I am grateful for the readiness of the Netherlands to continue to help. 

- Zelensky said.

He also noted that a bilateral security agreement was signed with Mark - security guarantees, security cooperation.

Zelensky emphasized that this is the seventh such security agreement with partners and called it a strong agreement.

There is a specific amount of military support per year - 2 billion euros - and all the details of our joint work in the defense sector, in politics, and in achieving justice. The Netherlands supports the need to establish a special tribunal for Russian aggression, supports our work in Ukraine and with partners to bring all Russian war criminals to justice and to strengthen sanctions against Russia for the war. And this is a really strong visit today. I am grateful to Mark personally and to all the people of the Netherlands for their support of Ukraine.

 ," Zelensky said.

AddendumAddendum

Zelensky and the Prime Minister of the Netherlands honored the memory of children who died because of Russian aggression.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Mark Rutte
Ukrainian Ground Forces
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Mykola Oleshchuk
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Netherlands
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
F-16 Fighting Falcon
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90