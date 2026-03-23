Powerful explosion near Rome destroys houses, leaving seriously injured

A powerful explosion occurred in the residential area of Piana del Sole near Rome, seriously injuring two elderly people. They were hospitalized, and a total of 29 residents were evacuated from the incident zone. This was reported by Il Messaggero, writes UNN.

Details

According to preliminary data, the cause of the explosion was a liquefied gas cylinder. The explosion completely destroyed one house and damaged several other buildings and cars.

Rescuers worked at the scene, extracting the injured from under the rubble. Some residents needed housing assistance, while others were able to return to their homes after inspections.

There was a truly powerful explosion that completely destroyed a small house and damaged surrounding buildings – said Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri.

Investigators are establishing the causes

According to the mayor, the main version is a gas leak.

Firefighters will establish the cause, which is likely related to a gas leak – he added.

The search for possible victims has been completed, no other casualties have been found. The area remains under the control of services, and an investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing.

Explosion near synagogue in Liège, Belgium