Power outages reported in Kherson again
Kyiv • UNN
Power outages occurred in part of the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. According to preliminary data, the cause was enemy shelling, said Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson CMA.
After the power was restored in Kherson, one of the city's districts again reported power outages, presumably due to enemy shelling. The head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko wrote about this on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.
There were power outages in part of Dniprovsky district. Preliminary, the cause was enemy shelling
Kherson has already begun to receive electricity, and Mykolaiv region has also started to receive it16.10.24, 12:40 • 10705 views