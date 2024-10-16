Kherson has already begun to receive electricity, and Mykolaiv region has also started to receive it
Kyiv • UNN
Kherson has started restoring power supply, and soon the whole city will have electricity. As of 10:15 a.m., 155,000 consumers in Mykolaiv region were without power, while 117,000 have been reconnected.
Kherson has begun to restore power supply, and soon the whole city should have electricity, said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of Kherson RMA. According to Mykolaivoblenergo, consumers in Mykolaiv region have also been partially supplied with electricity, UNN reports.
Details
"In Kherson, the first subscribers have already started receiving electricity. Soon the whole city will have electricity," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.
As of 10:15 a.m., 155,000 consumers in Mykolaiv region were without power. The power supply has been restored to 117,000, Mykolaivoblenergo reported in Telegram.
