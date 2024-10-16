Power outages in Mykolaiv and Kherson caused by technological disruptions on the line in Mykolaiv region - Ministry of Energy
Due to technological disruptions on the line, consumers in Mykolaiv, Kherson and partially in the regions were cut off. Power companies are working to restore supply, and electricity imports are expected from 5 countries.
Due to technological disruptions on the line in Mykolaiv region, consumers in Mykolaiv, Kherson and part of the regions are without power, and power engineers are working to restore power supply. As a result of Russian shelling, there were power outages in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Sumy and Kharkiv regions over the past day. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Consequences of the Russian shelling
Over the past day, due to shelling and hostilities, there were power outages in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Sumy and Kharkiv regions.
In Kharkiv region , substations and household consumers were cut off from electricity as a result of hostilities. The power supply has been restored.
Networks status
Mykolaiv region: substations, household consumers and industry lost power due to technological disruptions. The power supply was restored using a backup scheme.
This morning, the overhead line was disconnected again for technological reasons, cutting off power to household and industrial consumers in Kherson and Mykolaiv, as well as part of Mykolaiv and Kherson regions. Work is currently underway to restore power supply.
As of the morning, 509 settlements remain partially or completely de-energized due to the fighting and technical violations.
According to the agency, the power system remains balanced. However, constant hostile attacks lead to damage that complicates its operation. Therefore, Ukrainians are urged to continue to use electricity sparingly during peak consumption hours, especially during the evening load period from 17:00 to 22:00.
Import
For the current day, imports from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova are forecasted to total 9100 MWh with a capacity of 1402 MW.
