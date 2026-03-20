Power outage schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine on March 21

In Ukraine, tomorrow from 08:00 to 22:00, power outage schedules will be in effect, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, March 21, in all regions of Ukraine, from 08:00 to 22:00, hourly power outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied. - the message says.

The company emphasized that the reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of previous Russian missile and drone attacks on the energy system.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region - summarized the General Staff.

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