Spain invests in Ukraine's energy and infrastructure - Sanchez

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Spain continues to support Ukraine not only in the military sphere but also in the restoration of infrastructure and energy. This was stated by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez during a joint briefing with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, key areas of cooperation include energy, transport, and humanitarian projects.

We have taken important steps to support the energy sector. A new project for "Ukrzaliznytsia" is starting, and there will also be other projects - in the medical field, water supply, and energy. - said Sánchez.

He noted that Spain has already allocated significant funds for reconstruction.

Several months ago, 200 million euros were offered for reconstruction. We also handed over electric generators that helped 14,000 people get heat and light. - he added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Spanish Prime Minister Sánchez and King Felipe VI.