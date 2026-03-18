Spain invests in Ukraine's energy and infrastructure - Sanchez
Kyiv • UNN
Pedro Sanchez announced new projects for Ukrzaliznytsia, medicine, and water supply. Spain has already provided generators to provide heat to 14,000 people.
Spain continues to support Ukraine not only in the military sphere but also in the restoration of infrastructure and energy. This was stated by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez during a joint briefing with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.
Details
According to him, key areas of cooperation include energy, transport, and humanitarian projects.
We have taken important steps to support the energy sector. A new project for "Ukrzaliznytsia" is starting, and there will also be other projects - in the medical field, water supply, and energy.
He noted that Spain has already allocated significant funds for reconstruction.
Several months ago, 200 million euros were offered for reconstruction. We also handed over electric generators that helped 14,000 people get heat and light.
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Spanish Prime Minister Sánchez and King Felipe VI.