Portugal holds early parliamentary elections

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 18369 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 60705 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 45306 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 216877 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 194205 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 177768 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 222260 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249512 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155340 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371688 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 175553 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 64478 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 83813 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 47251 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 39515 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 17819 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 60705 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 216877 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 175728 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 194205 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 12193 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 21065 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 21581 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 39633 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 47372 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Portugal holds early parliamentary elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62319 views

On March 10, Portugal held early parliamentary elections in which, according to preliminary results, right-wing parties were close to winning and ending the longstanding dominance of the Socialists.

Portugal holds early parliamentary elections

In Portugal, right-wing parties are close to winning the parliamentary elections and ending the longstanding dominance of the socialists in the country's political life. This is evidenced by the preliminary results of voting in the parliamentary elections held on Sunday, March 10, Portuguese media reported, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Portuguese media, after processing 75% of the ballots, the right-wing Democratic Alliance coalition is in first place with 31.36% of the vote, while the Socialists are second with 28.84% of the vote.

In third place is the far-right party "Enough!", which has recently gained popularity. This is Chega, which received 19.3% of the vote. The other participants in the election were far behind.

The media note that these results indicate a "turn to the right" in Portugal after eight years of socialist rule led by Prime Minister Antonio Costa.

The elections were called in November last year after the resignation of Prime Minister Costa. He was implicated in a corruption investigation, which led to the snap election.

Portuguese Foreign Minister discusses financial and military challenges faced by Ukraine with Kuleba06.02.24, 17:17 • 22743 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsElections 2014
António Costa
Portugal
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90