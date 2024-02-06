Portuguese Foreign Minister discusses financial and military challenges faced by Ukraine with Kuleba

Portuguese Foreign Minister João Gomes Cravinho and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba discussed some of the financial and military challenges faced by Ukraine. Cravinho said this during a press conference in Kyiv, an UNN correspondent reports.

We had the opportunity to talk about the dynamics of the current situation. We discussed in detail some of the financial and military challenges that Ukraine is facing. As we understand it, these challenges are not only Ukrainian, they are also our challenges... We are obliged to support Ukraine within our capabilities. - Kravigno said.

According to him, they also discussed Portugal's foreign policy in connection with the country's elections.

The next government will also be familiarized with our positions. I don't see any reason that the general support for Ukraine by the Portuguese political sector...So I can't foresee any change in Portugal's continued support for Ukraine, because the support that Portugal gives to Ukraine is realized by what the Portuguese people think. I don't think the Portuguese people will change overnight. - said Kravigno.

Kuleba discussed the use of frozen Russian assets with the Portuguese Foreign Minister.