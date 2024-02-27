Polish Foreign Minister Calls for Reinstatement of EU Restrictions on Ukrainian Food Imports

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 39006 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 150525 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 90399 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 322310 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 266069 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 201639 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 237421 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253014 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159140 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372463 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
1.9m/s
47%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 129822 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 97956 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 91187 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 33702 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 76548 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 78236 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 150525 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 322310 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 228683 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 266069 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 26511 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 34774 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 33556 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 92352 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 99065 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Polish Foreign Minister Calls for Reinstatement of EU Restrictions on Ukrainian Food Imports

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30412 views

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski says the European Union should reintroduce trade restrictions on Ukrainian food imports to save Polish farmers.

Polish Foreign Minister Calls for Reinstatement of EU Restrictions on Ukrainian Food Imports

The European Union should reintroduce trade restrictions on imports of Ukrainian food products, which were lifted after the full-scale invasion of russia. This was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.  

Details

According to the foreign minister, the situation has changed, and now Ukraine can once again ship its grain across the Black Sea. He added that before the ban on its imports, two-thirds of Ukrainian grain crossing the border with the EU ended up in Poland.

At the same time, Radoslav Sikorsky emphasized that this is only his opinion. 

We should return to pre-war trade rules and then start negotiations with Ukraine on its accession to the EU and the single market, with all the regulations and rules that need to be followed

- said the Polish official. 

Shmyhal and Tusk to meet in March to discuss Polish blockade of Ukrainian border22.02.24, 13:31 • 24094 views

He is convinced that the return of trade restrictions on Ukrainian imports is necessary to save Polish farmers and Ukraine.

Polish farmers cannot bear the brunt of all EU solidarity with Ukraine. I agree that the prospects are not good. But we must do both: save Ukraine and save Polish agriculture

- said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

For reference

After russia's full-scale invasion, the EU lifted import restrictions, granting Ukraine access to the common market of 27 European countries. Currently, Warsaw has only allowed the transit of Ukrainian grain to ports on the Baltic Sea and to other EU countries.

Recall

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that farmers' protests against the access of Ukrainian goods to the Polish market is a European problemthat should be solved by the European Commission.

Poland has harvested most of the Ukrainian corn that was poured onto the tracks: some of it will have to be utilized26.02.24, 20:02 • 103602 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPolitics
Radosław Sikorski
European Commission
Bloomberg L.P.
European Union
Black Sea
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87