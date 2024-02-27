Polish Foreign Minister Calls for Reinstatement of EU Restrictions on Ukrainian Food Imports

The European Union should reintroduce trade restrictions on imports of Ukrainian food products, which were lifted after the full-scale invasion of russia. This was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

According to the foreign minister, the situation has changed, and now Ukraine can once again ship its grain across the Black Sea. He added that before the ban on its imports, two-thirds of Ukrainian grain crossing the border with the EU ended up in Poland.

At the same time, Radoslav Sikorsky emphasized that this is only his opinion.

We should return to pre-war trade rules and then start negotiations with Ukraine on its accession to the EU and the single market, with all the regulations and rules that need to be followed - said the Polish official.

He is convinced that the return of trade restrictions on Ukrainian imports is necessary to save Polish farmers and Ukraine.

Polish farmers cannot bear the brunt of all EU solidarity with Ukraine. I agree that the prospects are not good. But we must do both: save Ukraine and save Polish agriculture - said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

After russia's full-scale invasion, the EU lifted import restrictions, granting Ukraine access to the common market of 27 European countries. Currently, Warsaw has only allowed the transit of Ukrainian grain to ports on the Baltic Sea and to other EU countries.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that farmers' protests against the access of Ukrainian goods to the Polish market is a European problemthat should be solved by the European Commission.

