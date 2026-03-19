Poland sharply increases TNT production for NATO needs

Poland plans to significantly increase the production of TNT, which is used for shells, mines, and aerial bombs. After expanding its capacities, volumes could reach up to 20,000 tons per year. This was reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

This refers to the modernization and construction of a new production line at the Nitro-Chem enterprise, which is already the largest producer of TNT in Europe and a key supplier for NATO countries.

Mk 82 aerial bomb. Photo: Nitro-Chem

The expansion of production is linked to a sharp increase in demand for ammunition due to the war and the depletion of stocks in Western countries. TNT is used for equipping artillery shells, bombs, and mines.

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It is expected that the new capacities will allow for a doubling of production and partially cover the deficit of explosives in NATO.

Strategic importance for the Alliance

Europe has long experienced a shortage of components for ammunition, particularly TNT. Poland has effectively become a key hub for the production of such materials for its allies.

The expansion of production is intended to strengthen NATO's defense capabilities and reduce dependence on external suppliers.

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