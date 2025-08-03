$41.710.00
August 3, 10:28 AM
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Poland extended border control with Lithuania and Germany until October

Kyiv • UNN

 • 382 views

Poland extended border control with Lithuania and Germany until October 4 due to the threat of illegal migration. The decision was agreed with partners and is aimed at closing the migration route.

Poland extended border control with Lithuania and Germany until October

Poland has decided to extend border controls with Lithuania and Germany until October 4 due to the threat of illegal migration. This was reported by PAP, citing a statement by Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Marcin Kierwiński, Poland has informed Germany and Lithuania about its decision.

Our European partners fully understand this, as these decisions are aimed at closing the migration route, which has now reopened through Lithuania and Latvia

- the minister said.

Kierwiński added that control measures will be in effect until October 4.

"In September, we will make decisions on further steps in this direction based on data from the Border Guard, military, and police," he said.

Recall

Poland will introduce temporary border controls at its borders with Germany and Lithuania from July 7. This decision is a response to threats related to illegal migration and was made regardless of the reaction of other countries. Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated at a government meeting that "the decision to temporarily restore border controls with Lithuania and Germany is irreversible - regardless of the emotions prevailing in the capitals of other countries."

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Latvia
Lithuania
Germany
Donald Tusk
Poland