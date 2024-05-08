Pentagon chief: It's too early to talk about the effect of US funding provided to Ukraine on the battlefield

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 77704 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106525 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149425 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153548 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249937 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174028 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165295 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148307 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225688 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113050 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 33027 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 42423 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 36615 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61022 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 54979 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249940 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225690 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211797 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237549 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224373 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 77709 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 54979 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61022 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112836 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113742 views
Actual
Pentagon chief: It's too early to talk about the effect of US funding provided to Ukraine on the battlefield

Pentagon chief: It's too early to talk about the effect of US funding provided to Ukraine on the battlefield

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46608 views

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said it is too early to assess the impact of U.S. funding on Ukraine's combat capabilities, as Kyiv needs time to receive the allocated support.

It is "too early" to talk about the effect on the battlefield of the US funding provided to Ukraine and it will take time for Kyiv to receive some of the allocated capabilities. This was stated by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin while presenting the U.S. Department of Defense's budget request for fiscal year 2025 in the U.S. Senate, UNN reports citing Voice of America.

Details

"We're prioritizing critical things like air defense equipment and artillery ammunition," Austin said, noting that while the Pentagon was waiting for funding approval, it prepared to "get those things in quickly and support Ukraine."

"And we are doing that," Austin said, adding that he talks to his Ukrainian counterpart on a weekly basis to keep the most important needs under control.

"It's hard to turn back the clock, but I think without this help, it would be very difficult for Ukraine to defend itself against the superior force that the Russians have," Austin said.

The US Secretary of Defense noted that the assistance of Iran and North Korea allowed Russia to "get back on its feet" after the losses it suffered from the Ukrainian Armed Forces,

"At a certain point, Russia suffered significant losses due to the actions taken by Ukraine and its Armed Forces. They inflicted significant losses on Russian forces, destroyed a lot of their equipment. We also saw Russia engage North Korea, which provided quite a bit of ammunition and missiles. The drones provided by Iran really helped and started to turn the tide a little bit for Russia," Austin said.

Add

Answering a question from Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen  about whether the adoption of the new defense budget could help limit industrial cooperation between Russia and China, Austin noted that without China's help, Russia would not have been able to establish a military industry.

"It is increasing its industrial production. But without the help from Iran, North Korea and China, that probably wouldn't have happened to the extent that it did. So we're using the right channels to emphasize our serious concerns about China and others who are providing that support," Austin said.

Also, during his testimony on the draft budget in the Senate, Austin noted that this request would help the United States "confidently and immediately meet the challenge of China.

"It will help us counter the acute threat of Putin's increasingly aggressive Russia. It will help us fight the constant danger from Iran and its allies. It will help us confront the threats from North Korea, global terrorist organizations, and other adversaries. And it will help us continue to deter aggression against the United States, our allies and partners," Austin said.

As reported by Voice of America, the Pentagon's draft budget for the next fiscal year provides for $849.8 billion in funding.

According to Austin's statement, the budget for fiscal year 2025 specifically provides $61.2 billion to ensure US air supremacy, including funding for the modernization and maintenance of the F-35 and F-22 fighter fleet, as well as the development of a new generation of fighters.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
united-states-senateUnited States Senate
voice-of-americaVoice of America
lockheed-martin-f-35-lightning-iiLockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
united-states-department-of-defenseUnited States Department of Defense
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
lloyd-austinLloyd Austin
north-koreaNorth Korea
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
iranIran
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising