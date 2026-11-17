The procedure for providing monthly targeted financial assistance to residents whose homes were damaged by Russian shelling has been updated in the capital. From now on, payments of UAH 20,000 will be made throughout the entire period during which the residence remains unfit for habitation, rather than only during the first 12 months. The Kyiv City State Administration reported this, according to UNN.

Details

The capital has lifted the restriction on the maximum period for paying monthly targeted financial assistance for the temporary resettlement of residents whose homes were damaged or destroyed as a result of Russian armed aggression. Previously, Kyiv residents could receive UAH 20,000 per month for one year. Now, assistance will be provided throughout the entire period during which the home remains unfit for habitation and the need for temporary resettlement persists.

The relevant changes are stipulated by Order No. 985 of the Kyiv City State Administration’s Department of Social and Veterans Policy, dated October 27, 2026. Additional clarifications to the procedure were introduced by Order No. 1022 dated November 5.

Who can receive assistance

The program is financed from the city budget within the framework of the comprehensive program "Care. Towards Kyiv Residents" for 2025–2027.

Monthly payments are available to owners or co-owners of apartments and houses in Kyiv that were damaged or destroyed as a result of Russian attacks after February 24, 2022, and became unfit for habitation. If the home is jointly owned, the assistance is assigned to one of the co-owners with the written consent of the others.

The payment amounts to UAH 20,000 per one damaged real estate property, rather than per individual resident.

How to renew payments

Kyiv residents whose assistance payments were previously terminated after the 12-month period ended may apply to have them renewed if their home remains unfit for habitation. To do so, they must submit an application to the district state administration, along with documents confirming the condition of the damaged residence. In particular, the following will be required:

a copy of the act or extract from the decision of the district commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations;

a certificate from the organization servicing the building confirming that the residence is unfit for habitation.

We emphasize that, if the decision is positive, payments will be resumed from the first day of the month in which they were previously terminated due to the completion of the one-year period.

What documents are required for the initial application

To receive the assistance, applicants must submit:

passport;

tax identification number;

documents confirming ownership of the home, confirmation of the damage and the home’s unfitness for habitation;

bank details for crediting the funds.

If the home has several co-owners, their written consent to designating the payment recipient will also be required.

When payments may be terminated

Grounds for terminating financial assistance may include the restoration of the damaged home, the purchase of another habitable residence in the capital, the receipt of housing under a state compensation program, or other circumstances stipulated by the procedure.

In particular, payments are terminated when the recipient leaves Ukraine or is placed under full state care.

Documents for the assignment or renewal of payments may be submitted in person or by mail to the district state administration of Kyiv.

Reminder

Earlier, we reported that the state eVidnovlennia program provides several forms of assistance to Ukrainians who have lost their homes or are unable to use them because of Russian aggression. These include a housing certificate, cash compensation for rebuilding on one’s own land plot, and a housing voucher.