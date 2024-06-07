Patriot systems and progress on NATO membership: What Ukraine expects from the July summit of the Alliance

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Patriot systems and progress on NATO membership: What Ukraine expects from the July summit of the Alliance

Patriot systems and progress on NATO membership: What Ukraine expects from the July summit of the Alliance

Kyiv  •  UNN

At the July NATO summit, Ukraine expects clear decisions on membership in the Alliance and strengthening its air defense system thanks to the new Patriot air defense systems.

During the July NATO summit, Ukraine expects its partners to make clear decisions on membership in the Alliance and strengthen its air defense. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for EU and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishina, writes Politico, reports UNN.

Details 

Next month, 32 NATO members will gather in Washington to mark the Alliance's 75th anniversary. The summit will focus mainly on the development of Defense Production and achieving the planned indicators of the defense budget in the face of threats from the Russian Federation.

Assistance to Ukraine will also be a priority. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is also expected to join the meeting. 

Ukraine expects decisions that will help significantly strengthen the country's defense capability and its ability to resist Russian aggression, as well as become a safeguard against repeated attacks in the future...) we also expect concrete decisions on Ukraine's membership in NATO in a package with other guarantees of continuity of military assistance and improved interoperability

Stefanishina declared.

In particular, Kiev seeks to use the opportunity to promote concrete practical initiatives that would provide a reliable air and missile defense system throughout Ukraine.

Stefanishina on the decisions that are being prepared for the NATO summit: they will be a strong signal to the Russian Federation07.06.24, 14:00 • 16166 views

A sufficient number of Patriot systems will help ensure the security of peaceful cities and critical infrastructure, which is a key element of our survival next winter

- - notes deputy prime minister-minister of Ukraine for the EU and Euro-Atlantic integration. 

At the same time, Stefanyshyna acknowledged that Kiev does not expect an official invitation to join NATO at the July summit.

This issue will remain on the agenda until it is resolved

Stefanishina noted.

Addition

On May 29 , Stefanyshyna statedthat the issue of inviting Ukraine to NATO remains on the agenda. At the same time, it is no secret that the United States and Germany do not yet support a consensus on setting a time frame for integration.

Recall

 NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the Alliance is currently working on a NATO mission for Ukraineto provide long-term military support.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Contact us about advertising