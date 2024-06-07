Patriot systems and progress on NATO membership: What Ukraine expects from the July summit of the Alliance

During the July NATO summit, Ukraine expects its partners to make clear decisions on membership in the Alliance and strengthen its air defense. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for EU and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishina, writes Politico, reports UNN.

Details

Next month, 32 NATO members will gather in Washington to mark the Alliance's 75th anniversary. The summit will focus mainly on the development of Defense Production and achieving the planned indicators of the defense budget in the face of threats from the Russian Federation.

Assistance to Ukraine will also be a priority. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is also expected to join the meeting.

Ukraine expects decisions that will help significantly strengthen the country's defense capability and its ability to resist Russian aggression, as well as become a safeguard against repeated attacks in the future...) we also expect concrete decisions on Ukraine's membership in NATO in a package with other guarantees of continuity of military assistance and improved interoperability Stefanishina declared.

In particular, Kiev seeks to use the opportunity to promote concrete practical initiatives that would provide a reliable air and missile defense system throughout Ukraine.

Stefanishina on the decisions that are being prepared for the NATO summit: they will be a strong signal to the Russian Federation

A sufficient number of Patriot systems will help ensure the security of peaceful cities and critical infrastructure, which is a key element of our survival next winter - - notes deputy prime minister-minister of Ukraine for the EU and Euro-Atlantic integration.

At the same time, Stefanyshyna acknowledged that Kiev does not expect an official invitation to join NATO at the July summit.

This issue will remain on the agenda until it is resolved Stefanishina noted.

Addition

On May 29 , Stefanyshyna statedthat the issue of inviting Ukraine to NATO remains on the agenda. At the same time, it is no secret that the United States and Germany do not yet support a consensus on setting a time frame for integration.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the Alliance is currently working on a NATO mission for Ukraineto provide long-term military support.