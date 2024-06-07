Stefanishina on the decisions that are being prepared for the NATO summit: they will be a strong signal to the Russian Federation

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Stefanishina on the decisions that are being prepared for the NATO summit: they will be a strong signal to the Russian Federation

Stefanishina on the decisions that are being prepared for the NATO summit: they will be a strong signal to the Russian Federation

Kyiv  •  UNN

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Olga Stefanyshyna said that the decisions prepared for The Washington summit will be a signal to posia that Putin's ultimatums will not affect the strategic decisions of allies regarding Ukraine's future membership in NATO.

The decisions that are being prepared for the Washington NATO summit will be a strong enough signal to Russia that the ultimatums of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin  do not affect the strategic decisions of the allies. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine Olga Stefanishina to journalists on Friday, commenting on Putin's statement that he is interested in the neutral status of Ukraine, UNN writes.

"We have prepared, of course, with all our allies and headquarters, but, of course, the host country of this anniversary summit is the United States, so the preparations are carried out in close coordination with them," Stefanishina said.

Although, as she noted, the United States has always very closely and fruitfully followed everything that happens in NATO.

"Today we are discussing the issue of Ukraine's future membership in NATO. We discuss the issue of securing financial military support for Ukraine from political changes, political influences among our allied countries, we discuss how existing NATO instruments  can improve the logistics of military equipment supplies, accelerate the fulfillment of political promises, and we also talk about the fact that preparations for The Washington summit contribute to making decisions on closing the Ukrainian Sky," Stefanyshyna said.

Stefanishina expressed confidence that a comprehensive vision of the above will be presented at The Washington  summit.

"I am sure that it is at Washington that a certain comprehensive vision on this issue will be presented. This is a very painstaking job. Today, the United States provides full assistance in all blocs, except for the obviously existing personal position of President Biden that inviting Ukraine to NATO is not the decision that he is ready to make now," Stefanyshyna said.

According to her, outside of this position, there are quite serious discussions about the irreversibility of the decision on Ukraine's membership in NATO.

Read Also: What does "unwillingness to support the crowd of Ukraine"mean? The US mission to NATO explained Biden's statements

"For me, this approach has also received a somewhat more serious dimension, since just recently Putin said in his speech that he is interested in the neutral status of Ukraine, so the decisions that are being prepared for Washington, they will be a strong enough signal to Russia that his (Putin's) ultimatums do not affect the strategic decisions of allies," Stefanishina said.  

On May 29, Stefanyshyna said that the issue of inviting Ukraine to NATO remains on the agenda. At the same time, it is no secret that the United States and Germany do not yet support a consensus on setting a time frame for integration.

In March 2024, Stefanyshyna said that the key opponents of Ukraine's invitation to NATO are the United States and Germany. Then, according to her, the allies called on Kiev not to spoil the "atmosphere" at The Washington summit.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
natoNATO
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising