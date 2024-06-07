Stefanishina on the decisions that are being prepared for the NATO summit: they will be a strong signal to the Russian Federation

The decisions that are being prepared for the Washington NATO summit will be a strong enough signal to Russia that the ultimatums of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin do not affect the strategic decisions of the allies. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine Olga Stefanishina to journalists on Friday, commenting on Putin's statement that he is interested in the neutral status of Ukraine, UNN writes.

"We have prepared, of course, with all our allies and headquarters, but, of course, the host country of this anniversary summit is the United States, so the preparations are carried out in close coordination with them," Stefanishina said.

Although, as she noted, the United States has always very closely and fruitfully followed everything that happens in NATO.

"Today we are discussing the issue of Ukraine's future membership in NATO. We discuss the issue of securing financial military support for Ukraine from political changes, political influences among our allied countries, we discuss how existing NATO instruments can improve the logistics of military equipment supplies, accelerate the fulfillment of political promises, and we also talk about the fact that preparations for The Washington summit contribute to making decisions on closing the Ukrainian Sky," Stefanyshyna said.

Stefanishina expressed confidence that a comprehensive vision of the above will be presented at The Washington summit.

"I am sure that it is at Washington that a certain comprehensive vision on this issue will be presented. This is a very painstaking job. Today, the United States provides full assistance in all blocs, except for the obviously existing personal position of President Biden that inviting Ukraine to NATO is not the decision that he is ready to make now," Stefanyshyna said.

According to her, outside of this position, there are quite serious discussions about the irreversibility of the decision on Ukraine's membership in NATO.

"For me, this approach has also received a somewhat more serious dimension, since just recently Putin said in his speech that he is interested in the neutral status of Ukraine, so the decisions that are being prepared for Washington, they will be a strong enough signal to Russia that his (Putin's) ultimatums do not affect the strategic decisions of allies," Stefanishina said.

On May 29, Stefanyshyna said that the issue of inviting Ukraine to NATO remains on the agenda. At the same time, it is no secret that the United States and Germany do not yet support a consensus on setting a time frame for integration.

In March 2024, Stefanyshyna said that the key opponents of Ukraine's invitation to NATO are the United States and Germany. Then, according to her, the allies called on Kiev not to spoil the "atmosphere" at The Washington summit.