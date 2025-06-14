Passenger traffic at border checkpoints in Lviv region increased by 25% - SBGS

With the beginning of the summer holidays and the activation of the tourist season, the passenger flow through the border checkpoints in the Lviv region has increased by 25%, and according to forecasts, it may reach up to 40% compared to the normal regime. This is reported by the State Border Guard Service, writes UNN.

The busiest checkpoints remain "Shehyni" and "Krakivets". Currently, in "Shehyni" more than 100 cars are waiting to leave Ukraine, and another 30 are waiting to enter. In "Krakivets" there are about 40 vehicles waiting in line to leave - the message says.

Checkpoints "Rava-Ruska", "Hrushiv", "Uhryniv" - average load level. In "Uhryniv" there are currently about 30 cars waiting in line to leave.

"Nyzhankovychi" and "Smilnytsia" are the least busy. Recommended for those who want to save time on the road.

With the start of the summer season, passenger traffic on the Ukrainian-Polish border will increase by 40%