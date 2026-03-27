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Part of the house attacked by Russia in Lviv, a UNESCO heritage site, was declared unsafe, residents were relocated - mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1546 views

Due to damage to 17 apartments in the Bernardine Monastery ensemble, residents were relocated. Services have completed the cleanup and are preparing the building for restoration.

Part of the house attacked by Russia in Lviv, a UNESCO heritage site, was declared unsafe, residents were relocated - mayor

In Lviv, a building on Soborna Street, which is part of the Bernardine Monastery ensemble and a UNESCO World Heritage site, has been declared unsafe, and residents have been relocated. This was reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, according to UNN.

The building on Soborna Street is part of the historic Bernardine Monastery ensemble, a UNESCO architectural monument. An enemy drone damaged 17 apartments here. Some of the premises were completely burned out. The building was declared unsafe, and residents were relocated.

- the mayor reported.

According to him, in the part of the building where the apartments remained suitable for living, people will be able to return as early as next week.

Our services have completed the elimination of the consequences. We are moving on to conservation and preparation for restoration.

- Sadovyi summarized.

UNESCO experts to visit Lviv to assess damage caused by Russia24.03.26, 20:48 • 4851 view

Recall

Russia attacked the center of Lviv, damaging a UNESCO heritage site and a residential building.

The Air Force reported one of the most massive attacks on Ukraine with kamikaze drones. Air defense shot down/suppressed 541 enemy UAVs. 15 hits were recorded.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned the attack by kamikaze drones on the central part of Lviv, which led to damage to UNESCO World Heritage sites. The ministry called on UNESCO and all international partners not to limit themselves to another expression of concern.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
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Andriy Sadovyi
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