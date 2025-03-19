Parkinson's disease will affect more than 25 million people by 2050 - research
By 2050, the number of people with Parkinson's disease in the world will increase to 25.2 million. The largest increase is expected in East Asia, and regular physical activity reduces the risk.
By 2050, approximately 25.2 million people worldwide will be living with a diagnosis of Parkinson's disease. This is reported by UNN with reference to Washington Post and BMJ.
According to a recent study conducted in the UK, by 2050, approximately 25.2 million people worldwide will be living with Parkinson's disease, which is 112 percent more than in 2021.
By 2050, Parkinson's disease will become a serious problem for the health care of patients, their families, caregivers, communities and society
Parkinson's disease is one of the most common neurodegenerative diseases after Alzheimer's disease. The disease usually manifests itself more often in old age, but in some cases the disease becomes apparent at a younger age than 60 years.
Typical initial symptoms are tremor, slowness of movement, and muscle stiffness. According to scientists, certain environmental factors, such as pesticides or particulate matter, play a role in the development of Parkinson's disease.
In addition to genetic factors, the main factor influencing the risk of Parkinson's disease is lifestyle.
According to researchers, regular physical activity can reduce the number of cases of the disease by 4.9 percent.
According to estimates by the World Health Organization, 8.5 million people worldwide lived with Parkinson's disease in 2019.
According to a new study, the incidence of this disease varies significantly around the world: East Asia has been particularly affected, where the number of cases could increase by 145 percent by 2050.
According to the forecast, Germany will become the fourth country in terms of the number of patients in 2050 with 574,000 patients after China (10.5 million), India (2.7 million) and the USA (895,000). Some regions, such as sub-Saharan Africa or the Caribbean, are said to be less affected.
The authors of the study note that "the trend towards an increase in diagnoses of Parkinson's disease is more pronounced in men, in particular in East Asia", as well as in "moderately developed countries".
There is an urgent need for future research focused on developing new drugs, genetic engineering techniques, and cell replacement therapy,
