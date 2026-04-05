Palm Sunday - traditions, customs, and symbols of the holiday

"It's not me who beats - it's the willow that beats!". Palm Sunday is one of the most important Christian holidays, celebrated annually a week before Easter. It combines biblical events, folk beliefs, and ancient Ukrainian traditions, and in 2026, the holiday falls on April 5th. UNN will tell you more about the customs and traditions of Palm Sunday.

History of the holiday

Palm Sunday, or the Entry of the Lord into Jerusalem, is associated with the events that preceded the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. According to the Gospel, on the eve of this event, Jesus performed one of his greatest miracles and resurrected Lazarus in Bethany. This event became widely known among people and caused a strong resonance.

When Jesus entered Jerusalem, people greeted him as the Savior: they spread clothes, flowers, and palm branches under his feet, sang songs, and showed special reverence. This day was etched in the history of Christianity as a symbol of the recognition of Jesus and, at the same time, the beginning of his last journey before suffering. That is why the holiday has deep spiritual significance and is celebrated annually on the eve of Easter.

Why the willow became the symbol of the holiday in Ukraine

In the biblical tradition, the main symbol of the Entry of the Lord into Jerusalem was palm branches, which were considered a sign of victory and triumph. However, in Europe, particularly in Ukraine, palms do not grow, so over time, they were replaced by another tree.

The willow became a natural alternative; it is widespread and has deep symbolic meaning. It is one of the first trees to awaken after winter and sprout buds. That is why it embodies rebirth, vitality, and the arrival of spring. In addition, since the times of Kyivan Rus, the willow has been established as the main attribute of the holiday, and later this gave the name to the day itself – Palm Sunday. Thus, the Christian tradition merged with the natural features and folk beliefs of Ukrainians.

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Main customs of Palm Sunday

Preparation for Palm Sunday begins a few days before the holiday itself. People cut willow branches in advance and put them in water so that they bloom. This is considered an important part of the holiday preparations.

The celebration begins on Saturday evening, when services and the consecration of willow branches take place in churches. On Sunday, services continue, and priests sprinkle the branches with holy water. After that, the faithful take them home.

The consecrated willow is kept throughout the year, usually near icons, and one of the most famous customs is the light, playful "beating" of relatives with willow branches to wish them health, strength, and well-being. Such a ritual has an exclusively positive meaning.

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In folk tradition, the willow was considered not only a symbol of spring but also a powerful amulet, and consecrated branches were attributed protective and healing properties, so they were actively used in everyday life. For example, willow was placed behind icons to protect the home from troubles. It was also brought to farm buildings - barns, stables, apiaries - to ensure the health of animals and the well-being of the farm. Also, there used to be a tradition of planting willow near wells, as believers believed that it would purify the water.

Also, in folk tradition, willow was used in rituals related to the health of people and animals.

Prohibitions and features of the holiday

Palm Sunday is considered a holiday dedicated to spiritual purification, so certain restrictions are observed on this day. Traditionally, it is not recommended to engage in physical labor, do household chores, or any other work, and all preparations for the festive table are usually completed the day before - on Saturday. While the day of the holiday itself should be devoted to prayer, visiting church, and communicating with loved ones.

Since Palm Sunday falls during Great Lent, the corresponding dietary restrictions are also maintained. Believers do not consume meat, dairy products, and eggs, but fish and a small amount of wine are allowed, which makes this day somewhat more festive compared to other days of Lent.

Folk omens or how the future was predicted by the weather

Palm Sunday is associated not only with many traditions but also with folk omens that have been formed over centuries. They mostly concern the weather and the future harvest.

It was believed that rain on this day portended a good harvest, and the absence of frosts meant abundant fruits. Sunny and windless weather promises a warm summer, while strong winds mean changeable weather conditions throughout the season.

Also, there were omens associated with well-being and health. People believed that consecrated willow could bring good luck, strength, and protection. Some traditions even involved using willow buds in food or rituals associated with wishing well-being.

A holiday that combines Christianity and ancient beliefs

Palm Sunday is an example of the combination of Christian tradition with ancient folk beliefs. Even before the adoption of Christianity, the willow had sacred significance for Ukrainians and was associated with fertility and the vital force of nature.

Over time, these ideas organically intertwined with church tradition. As a result, the holiday acquired not only religious but also cultural significance.

Today, Palm Sunday remains an important day that reminds us of spiritual values, family ties, and preparation for Easter. It preserves ancient customs and remains relevant for modern society.

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