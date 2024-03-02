PACE President condemns russian attack on Odesa

President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Theodoros Roussopoulos condemned the drone attack on Odesa, UNN reports .

Details

I strongly condemn last night's drone attack on Odesa, which caused casualties and destruction. russia will be held accountable for all the crimes it has committed in Ukraine - wrote Roussopoulos in X.

Addendum

In Odesa, the body of another victim was recovered from the rubble of a house . The number of victims increased to five.

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said that russians deliberately attacked a high-rise building in Odesa because the building is not located near any military facility.