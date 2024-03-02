PACE President condemns russian attack on Odesa
Kyiv • UNN
The President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) condemned the Russian drone attack on a residential building in Odesa, which killed at least five people.
President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Theodoros Roussopoulos condemned the drone attack on Odesa, UNN reports .
Details
I strongly condemn last night's drone attack on Odesa, which caused casualties and destruction. russia will be held accountable for all the crimes it has committed in Ukraine
Addendum
In Odesa, the body of another victim was recovered from the rubble of a house . The number of victims increased to five.
Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said that russians deliberately attacked a high-rise building in Odesa because the building is not located near any military facility.