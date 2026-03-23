Over UAH 310 million in discounts from WOG for defenders.

The military saved UAH 1 billion thanks to the Plusy program in the Army+ application. Gas stations accounted for the largest share of savings — almost 80% of the total amount.

In particular, defenders received over UAH 310 million in discounts from the WOG network on quality fuel, food, beverages, and other goods within the national Plusy program in the Army+ application.

In particular, defenders were able to save over UAH 310 million in discounts thanks to the WOG gas station network joining the national Plusy program. Active servicemen actively used discounts on quality fuel, their favorite coffee, meals, and other goods.

In fact, every third hryvnia out of a billion is a discount provided by WOG, which the military saved in the Army+ application. It is extremely valuable for us to be part of this initiative and to see that defenders choose and trust the WOG gas station network. Our special offers allow saving not only on fuel, but also on coffee, food, and essential goods. For us, this is not just a loyalty program, but a way to thank servicemen daily for their service and defense of the country — said Hennadiy Karlinsky, Marketing Director of WOG.

As a reminder, the WOG gas station network joined the military support program in early February 2025. Within the initiative, defenders receive discounts on fuel, food and drinks at WOG CAFE, as well as goods at WOG MARKET (excluding alcohol, tobacco products, and promotional items).

To use special offers, you need to generate a QR code in the application and have the operator scan it at the checkout. The offer is valid throughout the country, and the discount can be used with every purchase.

The national program for supporting servicemen, Plusy, was launched in December 2024. Its goal is to unite large businesses and provide defenders with special offers on goods and services. Further expansion of opportunities in the delivery category and development of the "Health" direction are planned.

Supporting defenders at WOG is great!