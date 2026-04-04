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Over 30 Iranian universities directly attacked by US and Israel - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1780 views

Iran's Minister of Science announced the destruction of educational infrastructure and damage to a university in Tehran. Tehran threatens retaliatory strikes.

Over 30 Iranian universities directly attacked by US and Israel - Media

Iran's Minister of Science stated that over 30 Iranian universities have already suffered "direct attacks" during the war with the US and Israel. This was reported by CNN, citing the pro-government Iran Students’ News Agency, according to UNN.

Details

Iran's Minister of Science, Research, and Technology, Hossein Simaei Sarraf, stated that "non-military facilities and critical infrastructure for education and research have been targeted by attacks," ISNA reported. "Today, millions of schoolchildren and university students are deprived of the opportunity to receive education and conduct research."

Buildings of the prestigious Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran were damaged yesterday as a result of a US-Israeli strike, the Iranian Red Crescent and local media reported.

Iran states that attacks on its universities are an attempt to weaken the country's scientific and cultural foundations.

Israel strikes Beirut, US warns of Iran attack threat on universities03.04.26, 23:40 • 4704 views

Additionally

The publication notes that Israel views these attacks as part of broader efforts to weaken Iran's nuclear program. The United States claims that its forces do not intentionally target civilians.

In response to these attacks, Tehran has threatened to strike universities associated with the US and Israel across the region.

Antonina Tumanova

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