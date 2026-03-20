Over 200 battles took place on March 19 - General Staff

$43.960.0750.500.02
ukenru
08:00 AM • 2856 views
"Songs without a soul? Singer JULIK sharply criticized artificial intelligence in musicPhoto
06:59 AM • 6760 views
EU welcomes Zelenskyy's promise to restore "Druzhba" in six weeks
03:01 AM • 14170 views
US urgently deploys thousands of Marines and amphibious ships for landing in Iran - media
March 19, 06:55 PM • 26109 views
Former MP Zhevago served with suspicion notice and interrogated in Paris - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
March 19, 04:26 PM • 34855 views
Russia's mobilization plans - why 409,000 new recruits do not pose a major threat
March 19, 03:12 PM • 34035 views
EU considers extending temporary protection for Ukrainians for a sixth year - Euractiv
March 19, 02:52 PM • 30627 views
Orban at the EU summit refused to unblock 90 billion euros for Ukraine and denied any connection with the elections - Politico
March 19, 02:08 PM • 25962 views
EU leaders expect the swift adoption of the 20th package of sanctions against Russia
March 19, 12:16 PM • 23153 views
NBU refrains from lowering the key policy rate due to inflation - maintains 15%
March 19, 11:44 AM • 19331 views
General Staff confirms damage to facilities of Russian Almaz-Antey concern in CrimeaVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
1.7m/s
50%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Night drone attack on Kharkiv: educational institution damaged, windows blown outMarch 19, 11:03 PM • 11172 views
The government has allocated over 2 billion for shelters in educational institutions for 30 communitiesMarch 19, 11:37 PM • 10518 views
Chuck Norris was urgently hospitalized while in HawaiiMarch 20, 12:12 AM • 11809 views
War in Iran makes Donald Trump weaker and angrier - The EconomistMarch 20, 12:48 AM • 10243 views
CPD: Russia intensifies hybrid pressure on the US by supporting Iran's hacker operationsMarch 20, 02:32 AM • 9356 views
Publications
When is the spring equinox in 2026 - traditions and beliefsMarch 19, 01:10 PM • 34516 views
Odrex's Reputational Harakiri, or How the Clinic Advertises a Doctor Being Sued for Medical NegligenceMarch 19, 11:17 AM • 37598 views
Balance on the plate - what you need to know about proteins, fats, carbohydrates, and fiberMarch 19, 10:55 AM • 38952 views
Lina Kostenko celebrates her 96th birthday: facts from the poet's life and workMarch 19, 09:28 AM • 44451 views
Ukraine again ranked 111th in the happiness index, Finland is first for the ninth time in a rowMarch 19, 07:25 AM • 56684 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
António Costa
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
The Pentagon
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jamala and her 7-year-old son touched hearts with their performance of the hit "1944"VideoMarch 19, 03:27 PM • 19817 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula and his daughter involved in a serious car accident on a bridge in KyivMarch 19, 02:00 PM • 22651 views
Ukraine again ranked 111th in the happiness index, Finland is first for the ninth time in a rowMarch 19, 07:25 AM • 56684 views
Zendaya dispels rumors of marriage to Tom Holland: what is knownMarch 18, 03:54 PM • 33479 views
Natalia Mohylevska apologized with tears after the concert - what happened in KhmelnytskyiVideoMarch 18, 01:03 PM • 52589 views
Actual
Technology
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Shahed-136
S-400 missile system
S-300 missile system

Over 200 battles took place on March 19 - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2182 views

201 combat engagements and over 8,000 drone attacks were recorded at the front. The occupiers lost 1,610 personnel, and the Air Force of the Defense Forces hit eight enemy targets.

Over 200 battles took place on March 19 - General Staff

Over the past day, 201 combat engagements were recorded on the front line. The enemy launched 92 air strikes, dropping 257 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Also, 8273 kamikaze drones were used for attacks, and 3844 shellings of settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops were carried out, including 96 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

The enemy launched air strikes, particularly in the areas of settlements in Dnipropetrovsk region: Ivanivka, Prosiana, Kolomiitsi, Pysantsi, Oleksandrivka; in Zaporizhzhia region: Huliaipilske, Kopani, Tersianka, Myrny, Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvyzhivka, Yehorivka, Veselianka, Malokaterynivka, Yurkivka, Stepnohirske.

Aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit seven areas of concentration of manpower and equipment and one more important enemy object.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, over the past day, the enemy carried out 115 shellings of positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements, including 14 using MLRS. They launched 6 air strikes using 20 KABs. Two combat engagements were recorded during the day.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried 19 times to break through the defensive lines of Ukrainian defenders towards the settlements of Prylipka, Lyman, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Tykhe, Bochkovo, Okhrimivka, Zybyne, Chuhunivka, Fyholivka, Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked 11 times towards Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Hlushkivka, Novoplatonivka, Borivska Andriivka, and Kupyansk.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 18 times, trying to break into our defense, attacking towards Hrekivka, Nadiia, Novomykhailivka, Novosergiyivka, Olhivka, Serednie, Drobycheve, Zarichne, Lyman, Dibrova, Tverdokhlibove, and the settlement of Koroviy Yar.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, Ukrainian defenders stopped 12 attempts by the occupiers to advance towards Dibrova, Zakitne, Riznykivka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, and Platonivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried twice to improve its position, assaulting in the area of Malynivka and towards Kostiantynivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 25 attacks towards the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiyivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiyivka, Novopavlivka, and Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 30 assault actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Novyi Donbas, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Bilytske, Sukhetske, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked nine times towards Sichneve, Sosnivka, Krasnohirske, and Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 12 attacks by the occupiers towards the settlements of Zelene, Zaliznychne, Dobropillia, Myrny, in the areas of Solodke and Olenokostiantynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried to improve its position, attacking towards Stepove.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct assault operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1610 people. The enemy lost three tanks, 21 armored combat vehicles, 31 artillery systems, a multiple rocket launcher system, 1480 unmanned aerial vehicles, 245 units of automotive equipment, and four units of special equipment.

Recall

On the night of March 20, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 156 drones, 133 of which were shot down or suppressed.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine