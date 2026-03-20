Over 200 battles took place on March 19 - General Staff

Over the past day, 201 combat engagements were recorded on the front line. The enemy launched 92 air strikes, dropping 257 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Also, 8273 kamikaze drones were used for attacks, and 3844 shellings of settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops were carried out, including 96 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

The enemy launched air strikes, particularly in the areas of settlements in Dnipropetrovsk region: Ivanivka, Prosiana, Kolomiitsi, Pysantsi, Oleksandrivka; in Zaporizhzhia region: Huliaipilske, Kopani, Tersianka, Myrny, Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvyzhivka, Yehorivka, Veselianka, Malokaterynivka, Yurkivka, Stepnohirske.

Aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit seven areas of concentration of manpower and equipment and one more important enemy object.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, over the past day, the enemy carried out 115 shellings of positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements, including 14 using MLRS. They launched 6 air strikes using 20 KABs. Two combat engagements were recorded during the day.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried 19 times to break through the defensive lines of Ukrainian defenders towards the settlements of Prylipka, Lyman, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Tykhe, Bochkovo, Okhrimivka, Zybyne, Chuhunivka, Fyholivka, Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked 11 times towards Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Hlushkivka, Novoplatonivka, Borivska Andriivka, and Kupyansk.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 18 times, trying to break into our defense, attacking towards Hrekivka, Nadiia, Novomykhailivka, Novosergiyivka, Olhivka, Serednie, Drobycheve, Zarichne, Lyman, Dibrova, Tverdokhlibove, and the settlement of Koroviy Yar.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, Ukrainian defenders stopped 12 attempts by the occupiers to advance towards Dibrova, Zakitne, Riznykivka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, and Platonivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried twice to improve its position, assaulting in the area of Malynivka and towards Kostiantynivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 25 attacks towards the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiyivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiyivka, Novopavlivka, and Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 30 assault actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Novyi Donbas, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Bilytske, Sukhetske, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked nine times towards Sichneve, Sosnivka, Krasnohirske, and Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 12 attacks by the occupiers towards the settlements of Zelene, Zaliznychne, Dobropillia, Myrny, in the areas of Solodke and Olenokostiantynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried to improve its position, attacking towards Stepove.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct assault operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1610 people. The enemy lost three tanks, 21 armored combat vehicles, 31 artillery systems, a multiple rocket launcher system, 1480 unmanned aerial vehicles, 245 units of automotive equipment, and four units of special equipment.

Recall

On the night of March 20, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 156 drones, 133 of which were shot down or suppressed.