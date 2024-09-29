Over 165 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day: more than a quarter of them in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Over the last day, 165 combat engagements took place in the Russian-Ukrainian frontline. Russian terrorists are attacking most of all in the Pokrovske direction, and the situation is difficult in the Vremivske direction. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 08.00 on 29.09.2024, UNN reports.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using seven missiles, as well as 73 air strikes, including 124 drones. In addition, it carried out more than 4,700 attacks, including 179 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used more than 1,700 kamikaze drones, - the statement said.

Details

The enemy carried out air strikes, in particular in the areas of Kucherivka, Bilokopytove, Studenok, Yunakivka, Sumy, Pavlivka, Yablunivka, Bilovody, Shypuvate, and Liptsi, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Kivsharivka, Hlushkivka, Siversk, Yasenove, Novodarivka, Bohoyavlenka, Novodonetske, Novodarivka, Kamianske, Zaporizhzhia, Lvov, Havrylivka, Sablukivka and Dutchany.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted six strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons.

In the Kharkiv sector, one combat engagement initiated by the enemy took place. The fighting took place in the vicinity of Tykhyne.

In the Kupyansk sector, the number of combat engagements reached 14 over the last day. Defense forces repelled attacks in the areas of Sinkivka, Lozove, Tabaivka and Vyshneve.

In the Liman sector, our troops stopped 22 enemy attacks in the areas of Hrekivka, Nevske, Makiivka, Terny, Torske and Bilohorivka.

In the Northern sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled five attacks near Verkhnekamianske and Vyymka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops nullified 12 enemy attempts to break through our defenses in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Kalynivka and Kurdyumivka in Donetsk region.

Ten times the enemy tried to advance in the Toretsk sector , operating in the areas of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and Nelipivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 39 attacks. More than half of them took place in the areas of Selidove, Novotoretsk, Mykolaivka and Marynivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Tsukuryno, Heorhiivka, Katerynivka and Hirnyk, where the occupants tried to break through Ukrainian defenses 18 times.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made 16 attempts to seize our positions near Vuhledar, Vodiane and Katerynivka in the Donetsk region. He also attacked from the direction of Prychystivka.

In the Orikhivsk sector, two attacks on Ukrainian positions near Robotyne and Kamianske were repelled.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the occupiers made three unsuccessful offensives. They suffered losses.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, the operational situation remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of offensive groups of Russian occupants were detected. Also, the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions in the Huliaipol direction.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts reconnaissance activities, shells the territory, and uses kamikaze drones and guided aerial bombs for air strikes.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk region. According to available information, the enemy conducted 14 air strikes on its territory over the past day, using 18 guided aerial bombs, - the General Staff added.



Plus 1170 occupants, air defense systems and 62 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses