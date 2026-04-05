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Kyiv • UNN

 • 4130 views

From May, OPEC+ countries will increase oil production by 206 thousand barrels per day. Due to infrastructure damage, significant price fluctuations are possible in the market.

OPEC+ members again increased oil production quotas

Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their partners within the OPEC+ format have decided for the second time in a row to increase oil production quotas. This is reported by DW, writes UNN.

Details

As noted, on April 5, OPEC+ members agreed to increase oil production by 206,000 barrels per day starting in May.

A similar increase - also by 206,000 barrels - the group had previously announced for April.

At the same time, OPEC+ warned that due to damage to energy infrastructure in the Persian Gulf region, significant price fluctuations on the global oil market are still possible.

- the message says.

The organization's statement emphasizes the critical importance of "the security of international maritime routes for the uninterrupted supply of energy resources." At the same time, OPEC+ does not rule out that global oil supplies may remain limited for a long time.

Oil prices surged after Trump's threats against Iran, US sets record for fuel exports - market situation02.04.26, 16:19 • 2950 views

Olga Rozgon

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