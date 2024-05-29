Only 4 countries transferred funds to the Czech Republic for the initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine

So far, only Canada, Denmark, The Netherlands and Portugal have sent money to buy artillery ammunition for Ukraine as part of the Czech initiative. This was stated by Czech Defense Minister Yana Chernokhova, writes Euractiv, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that now 18 countries have joined the initiative, despite this, funds are coming to the Czech Republic gradually. At the same time, the minister stressed that the program cannot buy ammunition on loan.

if some countries have signed a memorandum but have not yet sent funds, we cannot continue the acquisition. This is a definite call for those governments that have already signed memoranda to send money - Chernokhova said.

In Prague, Shmyhal and EU leaders discussed the supply of artillery ammunition, air defense systems, and increasing Ukrainian defense production

Addition

It is expected that the first ammunition will arrive in Ukraine in early June. This was also confirmed by Czech prime minister Petr Fiala during an informal meeting with several European leaders.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that the Czech Republic, as part of its initiative, has already contracted 180 thousand shells for Ukraine. Work continues on contracting another 300 thousand rubles.