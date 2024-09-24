ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
On Wednesday, the US will announce a new $375 million aid package for Ukraine: Media learned what it will include

On Wednesday, the US will announce a new $375 million aid package for Ukraine: Media learned what it will include

Kyiv  •  UNN

 43757 views

Washington plans to provide Ukraine with its largest aid package since May, including ammunition for F-16s and HIMARS. The package will be announced on the eve of Zelenskyy's meeting with Biden at the White House.

On Wednesday, Washington will announce a new $375 million military aid package to Ukraine. This is the largest aid package sent to Kyiv since May. Several American officials told Voice of America on condition of anonymity, UNN reports.

One government official told VOA that the package would likely include air-to-ground munitions for F-16 fighter jets, which would allow Ukrainian pilots to hit targets far from the front lines and Russian air defense.

The package also includes ammunition for HIMARS, patrol boats and armored vehicles, as well as 155-mm shells, 105-mm shells and TOW missiles, the official added.

The list of items is still being finalized and is subject to change, U.S. officials say. The arms are being sent under the Presidential Authorization Act, which allows the Pentagon to send Ukraine aid directly from its military stockpile.

Media reports indicate that the Pentagon has more than $5 billion left of the $61 billion in funding for Ukraine that was signed by President Joe Biden in April and could expire at the end of this month. The US Department of Defense says it is working with Congress to carry over the remaining funding into the next US fiscal year, which begins October 1. Officials told VOA that they are working on contingency plans if Congress does not approve it by the end of the fiscal year.

The package is expected to be announced against the backdrop of a planned meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and President Biden and Democratic Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Thursday at the White House. Officials say Zelenskiy will outline his "victory plan" to end the war with Russia and push for the lifting of restrictions on US-provided weapons.

Currently, U.S. policy does not allow Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied weapons to strike targets deep inside Russian territory. The White House has expressed concern that these strikes could draw the United States into direct conflict with Russia.

Earlier this month, Zelenskiy told military allies meeting in Germany that Ukraine needs long-range capabilities to strike deep inside Russian territory "so that Russia is motivated to seek peace.

The U.S. says Russia has pulled most of its aircraft and weapons out of range of Ukrainian weapons, but Ukrainian officials are still interested in targeting supply lines and command centers closer to their border.

US may send Ukraine $375 million aid package with F-16 missiles - Politico21.09.24, 10:59 • 56794 views

General James Hucker, the commander of the U.S. Air Force in Europe and Africa, warned reporters last week that the Russian army is now bigger and stronger than it was before the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Despite this, Ukraine continues to destroy important Russian military targets, having shot down more than 100 Russian aircraft. Russia, on the other hand, has been able to shoot down dozens fewer Ukrainian aircraft, Hecker said.

"So we see that the planes stay on their side of the contact line, and when that happens, you have a war that we see today, with massive attrition, with cities just collapsing and a lot of civilian casualties," he said.

The United States and Denmark are training a small number of Ukrainian pilots on the F-16, but the number of qualified Ukrainian pilots and places in Western training centers are limited.

The leaders of the United States, Germany, France and Britain will meet in Germany. They will discuss assistance to Ukraine - media24.09.24, 20:54 • 19325 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

