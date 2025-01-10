Oil leakage into Southern Bug after Russian attack: over 100 tons pumped out in Mykolaiv

119 tons of vegetable oil, which got into the river as a result of an enemy attack on Mykolaiv, have been pumped out of the Southern Bug River. This was reported on Friday by the mayor of the city, Oleksandr Senkevych, UNN reports.

According to the mayor, Mykolaiv is continuing to eliminate the consequences of an enemy attack that caused a leak of vegetable oil into the Southern Bug River.

As of today, 119 tons of oil have been pumped out. Pumping operations are planned to be carried out at night - Sienkiewicz wrote on Telegram.

On January 2, it was reportedthat a drone fragment damaged a vegetable oil tank at a company in Mykolaiv. According to Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych, the oil got into the Southern Bug River.

As stated in by the Ministry of Environmental Protection, a drone attack in Mykolaiv region resulted in the spill of 1800 tons of sunflower oil into the bays of the Bug estuary. The area of contamination reached 9,000 square meters, with preliminary losses estimated at UAH 45 billion.