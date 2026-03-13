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Occupiers launched over 6.7 thousand drones and carried out 129 assaults - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 670 views

The General Staff recorded 129 clashes, massive shelling, and the use of 194 aerial bombs. The enemy's greatest activity is observed in the Pokrovsk direction.

Occupiers launched over 6.7 thousand drones and carried out 129 assaults - General Staff

In total, since the beginning of this day, 129 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy used 6756 kamikaze drones and carried out 2757 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched a missile strike using one missile and 72 air strikes – dropping 194 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 6756 kamikaze drones and carried out 2757 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- the report says.

In the Siversk-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, the enemy carried out 122 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including two using MLRS. It launched two air strikes using two KABs. Three combat engagements were recorded in this direction.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units once in the area of Prylipivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked twice in the areas of Novoosinove and Novoplatonivka. One attack is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four assaults by the occupiers in the areas of Drobysheve, Lyman, and Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to advance 11 times towards Zakitne, Platonivka, Yampil, and Riznykivka. One assault by the aggressor is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor did not conduct any offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers today stormed the positions of our defenders 26 times near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Mykolaipillia, Novopavlivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Toretske, Zatyshok, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Muravka, and Hryshyne.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction, 27 occupiers were eliminated and 16 were wounded; one enemy shelter, a fuel and lubricants depot, and two units of enemy automotive equipment were destroyed, 51 shelters, 3 UAV control points, one artillery system, and one unit of automotive equipment were damaged. 292 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers tried to improve their position eight times, attacking in the areas of Oleksandrograf, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Vyshneve, Kalynivske, Krasnohirske, and Zlagoda.

In the Huliaipole direction, 17 attacks by the occupiers took place: in the areas of Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Myrny, Olenokostiantynivka, Varvarivka, and Zelene. Two attacks are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked in the area of Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no enemy assault actions were recorded.

No significant changes in the situation occurred in other directions, the General Staff summarized.

General Staff reported over 860 Russian military losses in a day13.03.26, 07:20 • 3794 views

Antonina Tumanova

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