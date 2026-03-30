Occupiers dropped two aerial bombs on a dormitory in Hlukhiv, there are wounded

According to preliminary data, the enemy dropped two guided aerial bombs on a dormitory of an educational institution in Hlukhiv. As reported by the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office, 9 people were injured in the attack, including a 6-year-old girl, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on March 30, 2026, at approximately 4:00 PM, the enemy dropped, according to preliminary data, two guided aerial bombs on a dormitory of an educational institution in Hlukhiv.

As a result of the enemy attack, 9 people sought medical attention, including a 6-year-old girl. There is no threat to the child's life. All victims are receiving the necessary assistance. - the report states.

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement officers, are documenting the consequences of the attack.

Under the procedural guidance of the Shostka District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the commission of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Fourth attack in four days - Russians damaged Naftogaz assets in Sumy region

Addendum

As reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, as a result of the Russian attack, the number of victims in the Hlukhiv community increased to 11.