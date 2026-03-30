Occupiers dropped two aerial bombs on a dormitory in Hlukhiv, there are wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops dropped two aerial bombs on an educational institution in Hlukhiv. Among the eleven injured, there is a child, and one man is in serious condition.
According to preliminary data, the enemy dropped two guided aerial bombs on a dormitory of an educational institution in Hlukhiv. As reported by the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office, 9 people were injured in the attack, including a 6-year-old girl, UNN reports.
Details
According to the investigation, on March 30, 2026, at approximately 4:00 PM, the enemy dropped, according to preliminary data, two guided aerial bombs on a dormitory of an educational institution in Hlukhiv.
As a result of the enemy attack, 9 people sought medical attention, including a 6-year-old girl. There is no threat to the child's life. All victims are receiving the necessary assistance.
Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement officers, are documenting the consequences of the attack.
Under the procedural guidance of the Shostka District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the commission of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Fourth attack in four days - Russians damaged Naftogaz assets in Sumy region29.03.26, 14:10 • 4524 views
Addendum
As reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, as a result of the Russian attack, the number of victims in the Hlukhiv community increased to 11.
As of this moment, 11 people are known to have been injured, including one child. All have been taken to the hospital. A 50-year-old man is in serious condition. Doctors are providing the necessary assistance.