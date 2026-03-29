Fourth attack in four days - Russians damaged Naftogaz assets in Sumy region

Photo: NJSC "Naftogaz"

Russian troops have been attacking Naftogaz Group enterprises with drones for the fourth day in a row. Over the past day, production assets in Sumy region came under attack, said the chairman of the board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" Serhiy Koretsky, reports UNN.

According to him, enemy drones damaged production facilities and caused a fire. However, there were no casualties.

Fortunately, there were no casualties. Thanks to the coordinated actions of Naftogaz employees and State Emergency Service units, the fire was quickly extinguished. - Koretsky noted.

He clarified that specialists are currently assessing the extent of the damage and eliminating the consequences of the attack.

Recall

On March 28, the enemy attacked three Naftogaz enterprises with drones, as a result of which a 55-year-old employee died. The equipment was shut down to eliminate the consequences.