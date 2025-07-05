Russians are trying to exert informational pressure on the United Nations (UN) to legalize fake "referendums" in the temporarily occupied territories. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), as conveyed by UNN.

Russians, through their puppets, are trying to pressure the UN to legalize fake "referendums" in the temporarily occupied territories. Thus, on behalf of Vladimir Saldo, they announced the alleged transfer of documents to the UN regarding the "legitimacy" of the annexation of Kherson region. The Kremlin, at the same time, accuses the UN of "ignoring evidence." - the post says.

"All these documents have no legal force and are as fake as Saldo himself - a puppet hiding in Crimea who has long controlled nothing in the Kherson region," the CNR added.

Recall

Russia was preparing to hold a new stage of pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, including electronic voting in Sevastopol.

Russia plans to legitimize the occupation through elections to the State Duma in 2026. Electoral districts have already been formed in the temporarily occupied territories to bring 11 deputies to the Russian State Duma.

The Mejlis made a statement regarding the inadmissibility of recognizing Crimea as Russian