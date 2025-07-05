$41.720.09
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 48005 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 92698 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 49778 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 61293 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 92470 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 184902 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 193433 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 171119 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 167669 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 104086 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Chemical plant in Russian Shebekino engulfed in fire after drone attackJuly 4, 12:58 PM • 2174 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 88948 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 82586 views
Putin prepares for a summer of continuous attacks on Ukraine amid reduced US military aid - media04:28 PM • 10078 views
Air defense forces are operating in Kyiv and the region07:26 PM • 3714 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 48008 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 92702 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 82595 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 88954 views
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 192331 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 125534 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 156696 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 131813 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 132860 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 133246 views
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

occupiers are trying to put informational pressure on the UN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29 views

Russia is trying to legalize fake "referendums" in the occupied territories by putting pressure on the UN. Documents regarding the "legitimacy" of the annexation of Kherson region were handed over on behalf of Saldo, which the CNS considers invalid.

occupiers are trying to put informational pressure on the UN

Russians are trying to exert informational pressure on the United Nations (UN) to legalize fake "referendums" in the temporarily occupied territories. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), as conveyed by UNN.

Russians, through their puppets, are trying to pressure the UN to legalize fake "referendums" in the temporarily occupied territories. Thus, on behalf of Vladimir Saldo, they announced the alleged transfer of documents to the UN regarding the "legitimacy" of the annexation of Kherson region. The Kremlin, at the same time, accuses the UN of "ignoring evidence."

- the post says.

"All these documents have no legal force and are as fake as Saldo himself - a puppet hiding in Crimea who has long controlled nothing in the Kherson region," the CNR added.

Recall

Russia was preparing to hold a new stage of pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, including electronic voting in Sevastopol.

Russia plans to legitimize the occupation through elections to the State Duma in 2026. Electoral districts have already been formed in the temporarily occupied territories to bring 11 deputies to the Russian State Duma.

Vita Zelenetska

