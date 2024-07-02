Occupants strike again with FAB-500 high-explosive bomb: number of casualties in Kharkiv rises to four

The occupiers struck Kharkiv again with a FAB-500 high-explosive bomb. The number of victims has increased to four, UNN reports with reference to the police of the Kharkiv region.

Details

A 26-year-old woman who was at home at the time of the explosion was wounded in the shelling. She was taken to the hospital.

Also, a 12-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were taken to a medical facility in Kharkiv with explosive wounds. The children were also at home during the shelling.

In addition, according to law enforcement, the 51-year-old woman has an acute stress reaction. She refused to be hospitalized.

"According to the preliminary conclusions of explosive experts, a FAB-500 aircraft bomb from the UMPK was detected," the police said.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war under Part 1 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

