Occupants strike again with FAB-500 high-explosive bomb: number of casualties in Kharkiv rises to four
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian shelling of Kharkiv with a FAB-500 bomb, a 26-year-old woman, a 12-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy were injured, and a 51-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction.
The occupiers struck Kharkiv again with a FAB-500 high-explosive bomb. The number of victims has increased to four, UNN reports with reference to the police of the Kharkiv region.
Details
A 26-year-old woman who was at home at the time of the explosion was wounded in the shelling. She was taken to the hospital.
Also, a 12-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were taken to a medical facility in Kharkiv with explosive wounds. The children were also at home during the shelling.
In addition, according to law enforcement, the 51-year-old woman has an acute stress reaction. She refused to be hospitalized.
"According to the preliminary conclusions of explosive experts, a FAB-500 aircraft bomb from the UMPK was detected," the police said.
Investigators opened criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war under Part 1 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
