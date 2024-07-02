Another Russian strike on Kharkiv: a 12-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy are among the victims
Kyiv • UNN
Three people, including a 12-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy and a 26-year-old woman, were wounded in a Russian strike on Kharkiv.
Three people were injured in the Russian Federation's strike on Kharkiv , including a 12-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.
"During the strike on Kharkiv, three people were injured who were near the arrival. A 12-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy. Both of them have concussion. A woman of 26 years old has injured hands. We are collecting information about the victims," said Terekhov.
Previously
As UNN reported, explosions occurred in Kharkiv .
The Air Force warned of launches of the KAB by enemy tactical aircraft in Kharkiv region.
"CAB in the direction of Kharkiv!" the Air Force added.