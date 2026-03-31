Not from April 1, the plan will be later - Ministry of Defense clarified when the mobilization reform will begin

The start of the mobilization reform is not expected on April 1; the relevant plan will be announced later, the Ministry of Defense clarified, UNN reports.

Information that the reform of the mobilization process begins on April 1 is not true. The plan for changes is being prepared and will be presented later - reported the Ministry of Defense.

The comment of Deputy Minister of Defense Yevhen Moisiuk was published on the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Defense.

"The reform of the TCR is a complex and multi-level issue that cannot be solved by quick actions. A systemic comprehensive approach is needed. Each decision is tested for effectiveness. Therefore, we are currently moving according to schedule. Soon we will begin to publicly present concrete steps. It will be logical, transparent, and technological. Based on the audit, we will propose solutions that will allow us to get rid of outdated problems and at the same time strengthen the army," he said.

New mobilization rules - what changes from April 1

Addition

In late February, Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov reported that work is currently underway on a comprehensive mobilization reform, and 90% of deferrals were automatically extended through "Reserve+" without applications, certificates, or visits to the TCR.